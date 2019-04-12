Gurgaon: One more held for forced meat shop closure

Five days after a group of men from the Hindu Sena, armed with sticks, rods and swords, forced meat shops in Gurgaon’s Dundahera to close down for Navratri, police have arrested a fifth person for the crime.

Three of the swords that the mob was carrying to intimidate meat shop owners have also been seized.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Monu, alias Raj Kishore, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad and was living on rent in Sirhaul village in Gurgaon.

“Monu was arrested today (Thursday). He has been produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. The other four accused have been sent to prison as well. We have also seized three of the swords that the men were carrying with them during the incident,” said Sumer Singh, DCP (West). Of the four others arrested, two are residents of Dundahera, while the other two hail from Sirhaul village.