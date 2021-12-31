Gurgaon: 17 new Omicron cases reported

Gurgaon on Friday reported 17 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the total number of cases of variant reported in the district to 33. Out of these 33 cases, five remain active and the rest have recovered, said officials of district health department.

Officials said of the 17 cases reported on Friday, three had not been vaccinated and the rest were fully vaccinated.

The district on Friday reported 280 cases of Covid, the highest single-day spike in over 7 months. On May 25, the district had reported 220 cases. The total active cases in the district are 897, of which 11 are hospitalized and 886 are in home isolation.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, Gurgaon, said, “The district has five active cases of Omicron variant. Out of these, two patients, who were fully vaccinated are admitted in a hospital in the city with mild symptoms. The other three are under home isolation. Most of these patients are asymptomatic.”

Officials said that of the new Omicron cases, two had returned from United Kingdom, two from United States of America, two from the UAE, one each from Sri Lanka and Ghana and nine patients were part of cluster cases from the city.