Gurgaon officials take stock of monsoon prep

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri Saturday met with officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to assess the city’s monsoon preparedness, and to discuss measures being taken to prevent waterlogging.

The officials and Gurgaon Police chief Muhammad Akil visited all four underpasses at the Hero Honda Chowk, the Signature Tower junction, Rajiv Chowk and IFFCO Chowk, on National Highway 48 for the purpose.

Officials said NHAI project director Ashok Sharma offered reassurance that the condition of the Hero Honda Chowk would be better this year as compared to the last, with work being done to increase the capacity of the pump sets installed in all four underpasses.