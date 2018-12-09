Gurgaon officer run over by truck on way to work

A 48-year-old Special Police Officer (SPO), who had been posted at Manesar police station since July this year, died on Friday evening after being hit by a truck while on his way to work, said police on Saturday. The driver of the truck abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

Police said the incident took place around 5.15 pm near Maruti’s gate number 4 in IMT Manesar, when the victim, SPO Vijaypal, who resided in Bhora Kalan, was going to work on his motorcycle.

“The PSO’s bike was hit by a truck near Maruti company. He was rushed to Rockland Hospital in Manesar. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“The driver of the truck abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene. The truck has been seized and a case was registered against him at the Manesar police station. He will be apprehended soon,” he said.

Police said Vijaypal had served in the Indian Army for 28 years. After retiring on December 31, 2016, he joined Haryana Police as an SPO on July 6 this year, and was posted at Manesar police station. He is survived by his wife and three daughters — all of whom are married — and one son, who is pursuing his graduation.