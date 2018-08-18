Gurgaon: NRI beaten to death, ‘fight over who can walk in the area’

Police said the dead, Somou Balaya, was an NRI. (Representational Image) Police said the dead, Somou Balaya, was an NRI. (Representational Image)

A security guard and a resident of DLF Phase II, who were arrested for allegedly beating a 50-year-old man to death, have been remanded to judicial custody on Friday. “They were produced in court on Thursday and sent to one-day police remand for further questioning. They were produced in court again on Friday afternoon, and have been sent to judicial custody,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Police said the dead, Somou Balaya, was an NRI. He was supposed to return to the US — where he owns an IT company in Texas — with his wife and 15-year-old son on Saturday. The FIR, registered at DLF Phase II police station by his tenant, states that Balaya had come to India on June 18 for a holiday, and was staying at his bungalow in DLF Phase I, which he had purchased around five years ago.

The ground floor had been given on rent, while he would stay on the upper floor with his family whenever he visited Gurgaon. The incident in question had taken place on Wednesday evening, when Balaya had gone to Phase II to drop off his son for swimming lessons at Delhi Public School. While his son was in class, Balaya decided to take a stroll in the area, police said.

However, a security guard at a bungalow confronted him and told him he could not walk in there if he was not a resident. Police said the two got into an argument. The guard rang the bell of the house, summoning a 25-year-old man who lived there. “The argument eventually became violent, and both men began to beat up Balaya, who eventually fell to the ground, unconscious,” said PRO Boken.

“The accused left the spot. Balaya was spotted lying by the side of the road by some local residents, who alerted police and rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” he said. Police identified the accused and the dead through CCTV footage in the area. While the security guard has been identified as 46-year-old Pradeep Singh, the occupant of the house has been identified as 25-year-old Manik Khosla. “Khosla is currently unemployed, and was planning to launch a start-up soon,” said Boken.

The postmortem, conducted on Thursday evening, indicated that cardiac arrest was the cause of death. However, “samples have been sent for further testing”, said police.

