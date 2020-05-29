Gurgaon: Notice issued to two hospitals for ‘refusing treatment’

District Magistrate Amit Khatri said notices had been issued to both hospitals. District Magistrate Amit Khatri said notices had been issued to both hospitals.

Days after the Gurgaon District Magistrate warned of action against private hospitals refusing treatment to Covid-19 patients, showcause notices were issued to two private hospitals Thursday for allegedly violating the directions.

The notices, issued by the DM, says Park Hospital and Paras Hospital “failed to comply with the… order stating that private hospitals/nursing homes in district Gurugram shall not refuse any patient approaching them for treatment of coronavirus infection and other critical services”.

District Magistrate Amit Khatri said notices had been issued to both hospitals. They have been ordered to “explain within one day as to why the office of the District Magistrate should not impose sanctions for failing to comply with standards of due diligence”.

Paras Hospital, in a statement, denied any wrongdoing and said it is taking the coronavirus pandemic “very seriously”. “We are following all ICMR guidelines regarding hospital admissions and we haven’t refused any cases till now which require medical attention. At Paras Hospital, we are committed to providing the best healthcare facilities to all our patients,” said the statement.

Officials from Park Hospital, however, claimed the notice had wrongly been addressed to the establishment. “We have not received any notice, the document was wrongly addressed to us. In fact, if you read the notice, while it is addressed to Park Hospital, the subject accuses Paras Hospital of the violation,” said a hospital spokesperson, adding, “We are not refusing any patients.”

Khatri, however, said: “There was a clerical error in the notice sent to Park Hospital but allegations have come to our attention that both Park Hospital and Paras Hospital have violated directions. Notices have been issued to both.”

