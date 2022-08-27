Gurgaon: No property sale at 18 real estate sites over lapses

The department of town and country and planning (DTCP) Friday put up public notices and directed tehsildars against executing any third party creation and sale/conveyance/lease deed at 18 real estate projects in Gurgaon, stating that the developers had failed to comply with terms and conditions of licences including clearing outstanding dues or renewing the licences.

Officials said as per directions issued by DTCP Haryana, the tehsildars concerned had been directed “not to execute any third party right creation and sale/conveyance/lease deed, and red entry in this regard be ensured in relevant revenue record of various licenced colonies (plotted, group housing and commercial) where the developer has not deposited the outstanding dues on account of external development charges etc.”

Some developers had also failed to adhere to terms and conditions of the licence as well as the bilateral agreements, and some had not renewed the licence, said officials.

The public notice, put up at 18 locations, read, “General public is hereby informed that developer has not renewed the licence of this colony and failed to fulfil the terms and conditions of the licence. Therefore, the sale/purchase of any property will not be executed in this colony, and the tehsildar concerned has been informed accordingly. Hence, the general public is hereby requested not to make any sale/purchase in this colony, failing which you will be held responsible for any damage or loss.”

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, Gurgaon, said the directions were issued in compliance with the guidelines of the directorate.

“The enforcement team has pasted public notices at 18 licencees for awareness of the public. In these projects where the building was under construction, the construction work at the site has also been stopped immediately. The team will put up more notices at some other projects who had failed to comply with norms in the coming days,” he said.