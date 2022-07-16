scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Gurgaon: You can now pay a vehicle towing fine via UPI

UPI has been enabled in the POS machines of contractors who collect payments from commuters whose vehicles have been towed from no parking areas or for wrong parking.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
July 16, 2022 10:11:40 am
In addition to the GMDA issued challan, the traffic police also levy a penalty of Rs 500 for illegal parking of vehicles. (File Photo)

Commuters, whose vehicles have been towed from no parking areas or for wrong parking, can now pay the challan amount due towards Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) through UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payment, in addition to the existing mode of payment through credit and debit cards.

“It was brought to the attention of GMDA officials that the contractual agencies of GMDA responsible for the towing of cars were only able to accept card payments. This would pose a challenge for residents who were seeking to carry out payments via UPI. Now, payment through UPI has been enabled in the POS machines with the contractors for ease of payment. We would request citizens to refrain from parking in illegal spots and park in designated areas for better traffic management,” said Colonel R D Singhal, General Manager, Mobility Division, GMDA, in a statement.

At present, GMDA levies towing charges of Rs 2,000 on heavy vehicles with more than 10 tyres, Rs 1,000 for heavy-medium-sized and all other commercial vehicles, Rs 500 for four-wheelers, and Rs 200 for two-wheelers for violating parking norms in the city.

GMDA officials added that they have installed ‘No Parking’ signs at several locations in the city, where illegal parking and violation of parking norms were reported by the traffic department. “Residents whose cars have been towed can locate their cars on the ‘OneMap Gurugram’ app of GMDA. They can check from where their vehicle has been towed, where it can be collected, and the violation charges applicable,” added an official.

In addition to the GMDA issued challan, the traffic police also levy a penalty of Rs 500 for illegal parking of vehicles.

“While the collection of no parking violation challan by the traffic police department is currently in cash format, the department is working towards implementing digital payments soon and the required systems are being put in place,” said an official.

