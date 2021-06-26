Gurgaon: No Covid-19 vaccination at govt sites this weekend as health department shifts focus to polio drive

In Gurgaon, 12,87,596 people have been administered at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to date. (Express File Photo)

Covid-19 vaccination at government sites in Gurgaon has been halted for the weekend as the health department shifts its focus to a polio campaign for three days beginning Sunday.

“There will be no Covid vaccination at the government sites today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) as the same team that is doing the vaccination is also involved in the polio rounds. Covid vaccination will resume from Monday,” Gurgaon Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav said.

In Gurgaon, 12,87,596 people have been administered at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to date. On Friday, 13,303 people received their first dose, while 4,099 received their second.

According to officials, a target of administering polio drops to 1,60,245 children has been set for the three-day Pulse Polio Campaign, which will take place from June 27 to June 29. A total of 2,510 vaccinators are helping to meet this goal.

Yadav informed that 441 high-risk areas have been identified in the district, with more attention being given to “slums, construction sites, and nomadic people”.

On Sunday, under the “booth activity”, children till the age of five will be given anti-polio medicines at 677 booths, while on Monday and Tuesday, teams will undertake a door-to-door campaign, officials said.

“Four staff members have been appointed at 446 booths while 2 staff members will be present at 231 booths. Simultaneously, 116 mobile teams and 16 transit teams have been formed, and 180 supervisors have been appointed to oversee the campaign,” Dr Yadav said.