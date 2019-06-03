Gurgaon: ‘No centre bothered to get fire safety clearance’

At Old DLF Colony in Gurgaon’s Sector 14, both sides of the lane are adorned with boards promoting coaching centres for MBA, TOEFL, GRE and GMAT. Many of them run from basements. The Indian Express visited several such establishments and found that none of them had procured an NOC from the fire department. Many, however, said they had applied for one after the Surat fire.

At one coaching centre, providing courses on the currency market, students study in a room in the basement. It has a single, narrow staircase, the walls of which are lined with wires clinging like creepers. The manager there said, “We set this up a year ago, but we don’t have an NOC or fire extinguishers so far. We haven’t applied for one and the fire department hasn’t reached out to us either.”

On the second floor of the same building is another coaching centre, set up five years ago for GMAT aspirants. Here, there are two classrooms — where up to 40 students are taught at a time — apart from two offices and a pantry. An official there said, “We don’t have an NOC but will apply soon. We have taken some precautionary measures — four fire extinguishers of 9 kg, and two of 2 kg. Nobody in this area has an NOC as far as I know. Some have started applying now, especially because parents have raised concerns after the Surat incident.”

Officials from the Fire Safety Department confirmed that they have got several requests for fire safety NOCs from coaching centres over the last week. “These, if issued, will be the first such certificates to be handed over to coaching centres,” said an official.

“Following the Surat incident, the deputy commissioner directed us to conduct an inspection and check if fire safety norms are being followed by coaching centres. On examining our records, we found no coaching centre has an NOC, as a result of which we don’t have figures of such establishments,” said I S Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer.

“People from coaching centres have started contacting us to know the process and conditions they have to fulfil. So far, centres in Sector 14 and New Railway Road have been inspected. Most common violations include narrow staircases, loose wires and lack of firefighting equipment, one entry and exit point,” added Kashyap.

He said owners of centres found violating norms will be directed to rectify the same and apply for an NOC. If they fail to do so, the centres will be directed to either move to a building that meets the guidelines or face sealing.