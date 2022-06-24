Gurgaon: After spate of thefts from cash vans, police direct banks, private agencies to step up security

Taking cognisance of recent incidents of robberies and thefts from cash vans, the Gurgaon police on Thursday issued several directives to banks, private security agencies and cash-handling agencies for safe transportation of cash under Section 71 of Haryana Police Act.

Police said the orders had been issued after a “spate of incidents involving robberies from cash vans in transit and ATM thefts”. On April 18, a group of robbers had snatched Rs 96.93 lakh from the employees of a cash collection firm after throwing chilli powder on Sohna Road in Gurgaon. In another incident last month, a group of men had attempted to loot cash outside a bank in the Civil Lines area.

According to the directives, a private security agency enlisted by a banking institution for cash transportation must hold a licence under the Haryana Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005. It added that every secured cash van must have a minimum five staff – two armed security guards, two ATM officers or custodians and a driver – on board for every single cash transportation activity.

The order added that all personnel deployed for cash transportation activities must have gone through antecedent checks, KYC verification and police verification and the staff must be imparted certified training and must undergo refresher training every two years.

“Each cash transportation activity shall be carried out only in secured cash vans fitted with GPS tracking devices. No secured cash van shall carry more than Rs 5 crore cash per trip. Each ATM shall be fitted with one-time electronic combination locks for reducing instances of crew pilferage losses and ATM frauds. No taxi or hired vehicle shall be used for cash transportation activities by any private security agency,” the order issued by DCP (Headquarters) Astha Modi stated.

As per the directives, no cash loading of ATMs or cash transportation activities shall be done after 9 pm in urban areas and after 6 pm in rural areas.

“Each bank and ATM shall have a well-trained and armed security guard in its premises. The premises (indoor and outdoor) of each bank and ATM shall be under CCTV surveillance, with the provision for storage of CCTV footage for at least 2 months in the respective DVR. Each bank/cash handling agency/private security agency shall be responsible for informing the police control room, in case of any movement of cash above Rs 25 lakh per trip and may also seek police security for the same as per requirement,” the order added.

The order stated that violation of these directives shall be punishable under Section 72 of the Haryana Police Act, which carries a punishment of imprisonment which may extend to six months and Rs 10,000 fine.