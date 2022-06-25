Gurgaon: Four held for fleeing with consignment of almonds worth Rs 2 crore

Four persons have been arrested from Rajasthan and Haryana for allegedly stealing 899 sacks of almonds worth Rs 2 crore which was part of a consignment headed to Delhi, the police said.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged at Bilaspur police station on June 16 by a transporter who alleged that a truck carrying his company’s consignment of 899 sacks of almonds had left Maharashtra for Delhi on June 14, but did not reach its destination.

The complainant had alleged that the truck’s GPS had been turned off and the driver’s phone was found switched off, adding that they suspected that the driver, Abid, had embezzled the goods. An FIR was registered under section 407 (criminal breach of trust by carrier etc) of the Indian Penal Code.

A team of officials from crime branch, Sector 39, arrested the truck driver Abid and one Devender on June 21 following a tip-off. Officers said that Abid was arrested from Alwar, Rajasthan while Devender was held from near the Gurgaon-Faridabad toll plaza. The police said two more accused, Kasam Khan (45) and Saabir (20), were arrested from Nuh and Rajasthan, respectively, on Thursday. Probe had found that Kasam and Abid had hatched the plan to steal the consignment and sell it.

During interrogation, Abid told the police that after reaching near Panchgaon Chowk in Gurgaon, he had detached the GPS fitted in the truck and switched off his phone. “Abid had struck a deal with Devender to sell a part of the consignment and as per the deal, he loaded 450 sacks of almonds into a canter truck on the Gurgaon-Faridabad road. He handed over the remaining sacks from the truck to another partner and asked him to sell them,” said Preet Pal, ACP (crime).

“Kasam was the mastermind who had come up with the plan. Kasam and his associates had robbed a truck loaded with betel nuts in 2015 and an FIR was registered against him in Gurgaon,” the ACP said. Saabir is a truck driver and Abid had roped him in for help in looting the goods and selling them, added police.

Officers said 879 sacks of almonds have been recovered from the accused. They were produced in a district court and sent to judicial custody, the police added.