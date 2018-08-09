Gurgaon: Neighbour held for raping 16-year-old

The incident came to light earlier this month. The incident came to light earlier this month.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by Gurgaon Police for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, who lived in his neighbourhood, last year. The incident came to light earlier this month, when the teenager consulted a doctor after she developed “severe stomach ache”, only to discover that she was pregnant.

She gave birth to a baby girl at Fortis hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday night. In the FIR registered at Sector 14 police station, the victim has alleged that the crime took place in “November-December, 2017″, after he found her alone at home and coaxed her to come to his apartment.

After she had entered the apartment, he allegedly locked the door. “When I protested against him locking the door, he threatened to kill me. He started saying that he would also kill my father, mother, and younger brother,” the girl said in her complaint, adding that he then sexually assaulted her.

“After that, he threatened me and called me to his room four-five times more and repeated the assault. He vacated his room some months ago and went away,” she said. Police say the matter came to light last week, when the teenager went for a consultation to Fortis Hospital.

“She complained of a stomach ache, and her parents took her to the hospital, where they discovered she was pregnant. She delivered a baby girl on Sunday night,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

“A case was registered under IPC section 506 and Section 6 of the POCSO Act,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App