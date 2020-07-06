Gurgaon nears 6,000 cases, admin to step up testing

On Friday and Saturday, a total of 2,402 and 2,640 samples respectively were collected.(File) On Friday and Saturday, a total of 2,402 and 2,640 samples respectively were collected.(File)

As the number of coronavirus cases in Gurgaon inch towards 6,000, the health department of the district plans to intensify testing campaigns and isolating Covid positive patients to contain the spread of the virus.

“While the administration, until June 30, was collecting around 350-400 samples per day, a target of collecting 2,000 samples per day has now been set. A detailed management plan has been prepared to identify infected patients and to prevent further spread,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.

The health bulletins released by the administration also indicate an increase in the number of samples being collected daily in the last 10 days, since antigen testing began in the district on June 24. While the number of samples collected daily between June 24 and June 29 hovered between 900 and 1,400, this figure has remained above 1,600 since June 30. Between Tuesday and Saturday, the bulletins reveal the number of samples collected crossed 2,000 on three days, peaking on Saturday at 2,640 samples. On Friday and Saturday, a total of 2,402 and 2,640 samples respectively were collected.

As per officials, a total of 7,052 persons had been tested in the district using rapid kits until Saturday evening — 45 % of the total 15,671 samples collected since the kits have started being used.

