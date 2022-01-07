At namaz site in Gurgaon, call to take a pause amid rising Covid cases

Namaz was offered at six Gurgaon locations – Leisure Valley, Shankar Chowk, Shyam Chowk, near Spicejet office in Udyog Vihar, Sector 42 and Sector 69 – on Friday amid police deployment. No law and order situation was reported, said police.

At Leisure Valley in Sector 29, leaders of the Muslim community announced that prayers would not be offered at the ground from next Friday in view of rising Covid cases in the district.

After each prayer session, Imam Taukir Ahmed appealed to the public to offer prayers at their homes, shops, and office spaces, and avoid congregating in public spaces for prayers. “Safety is the first priority for us. In the last one week, there has been a sudden spike in cases. The third wave has set in. We have informed people to not gather in large numbers at the Leisure Valley ground from next week for prayers,” he said.

At Sector 34, Dinesh Thakur, convener of Jai Bharat Mata Vahini, who has been at the forefront of protests against namaz in open spaces, confronted an imam for allegedly offering prayers in a green belt area.

“I received information that some 15-20 people were offering namaz near the Hero Honda building. The chief minister has said that namaz should not be offered in open spaces. The administration has also given permission to offer prayers at six sites on a temporary basis. So, I informed the people offering prayers that they were doing so illegally without requisite permission and told them to return. Once I reached the location, everyone dispersed quickly,” said Thakur, who has been arrested thrice for allegedly promoting enmity and under preventive measures.

He said he would be filing a complaint at Sadar police station. SHO of Sadar police station, Dinesh Kumar, said, “We have not received any complaint. Some people had gathered to offer prayers in Sector 34. We have learnt that Dinesh Thakur asked them to leave. The situation was peaceful.”

In Premium Now | Absent or present? Mayawati as active as she needs to be, says BSP

Earlier this week, Thakur had lodged a complaint against former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb and two more persons alleging that they were conspiring to construct a mosque in Sector 40 and trying to incite a riot. Police had registered an FIR under sections IPC 153 and 34 on his complaint.

Gurgaon has witnessed protests over offering of namaz in public places from members of right-wing outfits and locals for several months now. Last week, in an interaction with journalists from the Indian Women Press Corps in New Delhi, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that namaz “should not be made into a show of strength”, and added that “required permission” should be taken if someone wanted to offer prayers at an open space.