After namaz protests, same group writes to Khattar over new licences to meat shops

The Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, a conglomerate of 22 Hindu outfits which had spearheaded protests against namaz in Gurgaon, submitted a memorandum to the district authorities Friday demanding that new licences to set up meat shops in Gurgaon not be issued.

In the memorandum addressed to the Haryana Chief Minister, the group members said, “We demand that no new licence for meat shops is given in Gurgaon. All shops within a radius of 10 km of the Sheetla Mata temple complex in the city should also be shut.”

Mahavir Bhardwaj, state president, Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, said, “In 2017, the Chief Minister had announced that no licences will be issued for new meat shops in residential areas of Gurgaon and only the old ones shall be renewed. We are merely reiterating the demand and reminding the government, in light of a recent notification regarding licences for meat shops. The process of issuing new licences should be stopped. We also request that all meat shops in the vicinity of Sheetla Mata temple be closed since lakhs of devotees from across the world visit the temple and their sentiments are hurt by the spate in the number of illegal meat shops.”

Meanwhile, Vijaypal Yadav, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “We had received applications for renewal of licences and we had issued the notification in public domain for any comments or objections as per the standard procedure. The authorities will take cognisance of any objections.”

The Samiti members said that on Thursday, a notification from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had appeared in a newspaper stating that the civic agency had received 126 applications for meat shop licences.

“The notification mentioned that people could record their objections, if any, within seven days of publication. We have handed over a memorandum to a magistrate recording our objection. At present Gurgaon has more than119 licenced meat shops and at least 2,500 meat shops that are operating illegally. All illegally run meat shops should be shut immediately,” said Rajeev Mittal, spokesperson, Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti.

Ahead of Navratri in 2021, the Samiti had written to the deputy commissioner requesting that all meat shops in Gurgaon be closed during the nine-day period. In the past, during Navratri, outfits under Samiti’s banner have taken to the streets to ‘request’ shop owners to close their meat shops.

In October 2017, in response to a complaint regarding meat shops at a meeting of the district grievances committee, the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that licences to set up meat shops in residential areas will no longer be issued in Gurgaon.

In March 2021, the MCG, in a house meeting, unanimously voted in favour of closing meat shops in the city every Tuesday, citing Hindu sentiments.