Citing ‘fear of communal tension’, Bajrang Dal, VHP submit memorandum against namaz in the open

Four days after a group of Bajrang Dal members disrupted namaz at an open ground in Gurgaon’s sector 69, allegedly asking people who had gathered for weekly papers to leave and to not pray in open spaces, members of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Gurgaon on Tuesday afternoon submitted a memorandum to the district administration authorities, demanding that the practice of namaz in the open be stopped immediately as there was “a fear of heightened communal tension” and “possibility of conflict” in society due to it, among other issues.

The memorandum stated, “… there is a complete ban on offering namaz in the open. Despite this, namaz is being offered in the open in Gurgaon… Due to this, there is always a possibility of conflict in the society. Offering namaz in the open is not legal… and it causes inconvenience to the common citizen.”

“The lives of people are affected due to offering namaz on roads, parks and public places; also women do not feel safe because of this. From this increasing instance, there is fear of heightened communal tension. The Hindu society is always in fear of any untoward incident occurring due to namaz in the open. It causes traffic congestion too. To avoid trouble and so that there is no atmosphere of terror in the society, this should be stopped with immediate effect. It is unfortunate that even after the chief minister’s orders to stop namaz in the open spaces, it is being offered. It is requested that this should be stopped immediately,” the memorandum read.

In December last year, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, after chairing a meeting in Gurgaon, had said that namaz should not be offered in the open and the practice will not be tolerated.

According to sources, namaz is currently being offered at six locations in Gurgaon. The spot where the incident took place last week is among the six locations where prayers are offered.

Amit ‘Hindu’, a member of Bajrang Dal, said the memorandum was submitted to a naib tehsilar on Tuesday.

“It does not matter whether they have permission to pray at six locations or not. We will not allow namaz to take place in the open. We will scale up the protests if prayers continue in the coming weeks,” he had told The Indian Express on Friday.