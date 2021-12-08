scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Gurgaon: Muslim groups meet DC to discuss namaz at designated spots

🔴 This comes a day after right wing groups, Muslim Rashtriya Manch and a faction of Maulvis under the banner Imam Sangathan met the deputy commissioner claiming to have reached an agreement to not offer Friday prayers at sites.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
Updated: December 8, 2021 10:48:22 am
namaz issue gurgaonLocals and members of right-wing groups protesting at the site. (Express File)

Representatives of the Gurgaon Muslim Council and Muslim Ekta Manch met the District Commissioner on Tuesday and reiterated that they will continue to offer Friday prayers at the 37 sites agreed upon in 2018, demanding that the district administration ensure that law and order is maintained.

Altaf Ahmad, co-founder of Gurgaon Muslim Council, said, “We reject any and all such agreements done behind closed doors, in a suspicious manner, by a handful of discredited members of the Muslim community. Muslim Rashtriya Manch is not representative of the Muslim community. We request the CM to constitute a truly representative Aman Committee and resolve the matter in a mutually consultative way.”

On Monday, Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, which has been spearheading protests against namaz in the open in the city, along with Muslim Rashtriya Manch and Imam Sangathan, had told media persons that prayers would not be offered at the designated open places and the Imam Sangathan had instead sought six new open places on rent from the administration to offer prayers. They had also asked the administration to get their Waqf Board properties free from encroachments.

Yash Garg, DC Gurgaon, could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

