Twenty two days after attacked, Gurgaon family withdraws complaint

Twenty days after a mob armed with rods and sticks barged into Mohammad Sajid’s home in Gurgaon’s Bhoop Singh Nagar and allegedly beat up him and his relatives, the family and the accused claimed to have reached an “understanding”.

Advertising

The complainant in the case, Dilshad, Sajid’s nephew, had submitted affidavits in court earlier this week, stating that the men arrested for the crime are “innocent”.

While the first affidavit was submitted on April 8, the others were submitted in subsequent days. In the first affidavit, Dilshad stated that the accused, Rajsingh alias Amit, “has not done any violence with us” and in fact “saved” the family from the perpetrators and helped them reach the hospital.

“Now we have no objection to the case against Rajsingh… being dismissed and his bail granted,” the affidavit states.

Advertising

Confirming the development, Sajid said, “We have agreed to an understanding because if we want to stay in this society, we have to listen to the society too. We would like the families and households of both sides to remain intact.”

Inspector Surender Kumar, SHO of Bhondsi police station, said, “They have reached an oral agreement.”

Sources said both parties have agreed to withdraw the FIRs registered in the matter.