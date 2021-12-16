Gurgaon multi-crore theft: ‘Stolen money linked to mining businessman’

Mystery around the stolen money in Gurgaon’s high-profile multi-crore theft is deepening even as investigators hint that the money may be linked to a mining businessman from Haryana’s Bhiwani.

An official from Haryana said, “We have been told that the theft had taken place in two flats in Gurgaon’s Sector 82 in August. One flat from where the maximum amount was stolen belongs to a mining businessman, who is engaged in the mining activity in Dadam of Bhiwani district. We have been told that the money stolen belonged to people close to him. This businessman is close to the company, which has lodged a complaint in the case, for the past nearly 20 years.”

The official added, “The STF is not probing the angle of the stolen money’s source. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax department have been informed to probe this angle. We have come to know that the IT has already issued a notice to the people concerned in this regard.”

During the investigation of the case, an accused had told the STF that “in July 2021, an employee of a company had disclosed that black money to the tune of Rs 30-40 crore has been kept in a flat and if they succeed in stealing the said amount, then they would have a stroke of fortune”. When asked about this statement, an official said that the “black money was probably being referred as unaccounted money which should have been ideally deposited in a bank”.

Meanwhile, the STF has issued notice to a bureaucrat from Haryana, close to an official who is wanted by the investigators in connection with the theft case.

“The facts … suggest that a case which was initially a case of theft of ? 50 lacs, subsequently, turned out to be a case of more than about 30-40 crores and it may be of bigger magnitude if the investigation is carried out with due care and caution. It is a case where attempt has been made by the accused persons to cover up the heist by way of giving huge amount of bribe to DCP Dheeraj Setia,” observed Gurgaon Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh on December 10 while dismissing bail applications of two accused Dr Ashwani Kumar and Sandeep.

Meanwhile, investigators said IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, who has been suspended in connection with the theft, has not joined the investigation yet despite notices issued to him twice.