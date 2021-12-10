IPS officer suspended over Gurgaon multi-crore theft case

Days after a Gurgaon court pulled up investigators for not probing allegations against IPS officer Dheeraj Setia in connection with a multi-crore theft case, the Haryana government Friday suspended the officer. Authorities in Haryana have also asked the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department to look into the case.

In an order issued Friday, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Rajeev Arora said: “The Governor of Haryana is pleased to place Sh Dheeraj Kumar, IPS (HY: 2013) Commandant, 3rd IRB, Sunaria, Rohtak under suspension with immediate effect… During suspension, his headquarters will be in the office of DGP Haryana…”

Earlier, referring to the disclosure statement of an accused in the theft made before the Haryana Special Task Force (STF), a Gurgaon court had observed that the statement makes it clear “he has given illegal gratification to (the then Gurgaon) DCP Dheeraj Setia for hushing up the matter”.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, when asked about the allegations against the IPS officer, said on Friday: “We will not spare anyone – he may be an officer of any level or anyone else – who is found guilty. The DCP’s involvement has been found. Investigation is going on. Some people have been arrested. Rs 6-7 crore has also been recovered…”

The case pertains to a multi-crore theft from the office of a company in Gurgaon’s Sector 82 in August. Two Gurgaon-based doctors and Delhi Police ASI Vikas Gulia were earlier arrested in connection with the case. Police suspect gangster Vikas Lagarpuria had planned the theft. The theft was reported on August 21, after the complainant went to collect the cash to deposit it in the bank and noticed Rs 50 lakh missing.

A senior government officer said: “The case has been referred to the IT department because initially, a theft of only Rs 50 lakh was reported while several crores have already been recovered. During investigation, an accused had hinted towards theft of Rs 30-40 crore of ‘black money’. He also claimed a bag (with gold, US and Indian currency) valued at Rs 2.5 crore was sent to an official to bury the matter. The IT department will probe angles related to alleged black money while the ED will probe the aspect of US currency.”

A senior officer of the STF had earlier told The Indian Express: “Our investigation suggests a theft of at least Rs 14-15 crore had taken place. We have recovered Indian currency, US dollars, and gold bricks. As many as 11 persons have been arrested.”

In his order on December 2, Gurgaon Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh had stated: “From the… disclosure statement of accused Dr Suchender Kumar Nawal, it is clear he has given illegal gratification to DCP Dheeraj Setia for hushing up the matter. He (Nawal) also disclosed to have delivered huge amount in the form of gold, dollars etc… to the DCP for said purpose. From perusal of police file, I have not found any concrete step taken for taking the investigation to its logical conclusion on the basis of disclosures made by accused Dr Nawal. As such, the investigating agency has failed to perform its statutory duty with utmost care, especially when involvement of a senior police officer has come on record.”

The STF had earlier said: “We are not trying to save anyone. STF arrested the two accused doctors, and the disclosure statements of one mentioned the name of a senior police officer. It is an admission in police custody, which is not admissible in the court of law. We are collecting corroborative evidence to verify the claims and allegations. A notice was served to Dheeraj Setia. He was not available at the time. Another notice has been issued and he will join the investigation in the coming days.”

Setia was not available for comment.