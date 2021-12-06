Gurgaon multi-crore theft case: Court says probe allegations against IPS officer

Referring to the disclosure statement of an accused to the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) in a multi-crore theft case, a Gurgaon court has observed that it makes it clear “he has given illegal gratification to (the then Gurgaon) DCP Dheeraj Setia for hushing up the matter”. Setia was not available for comment.

Stating that it will monitor the probe, the court further said that “the investigating agency has failed to perform its statutory duty with utmost care and caution, especially when the involvement of a senior police officer has come on record”.

The case is related to a multi-crore theft from the office of a company in Sector 82 in August. Two Gurgaon-based doctors and Delhi Police ASI Vikas Gulia were earlier arrested in connection with the case.

Police suspect gangster Vikas Lagarpuria planned the theft. The theft was reported on August 21, after the complainant went to collect the cash to deposit it in the bank and noticed Rs 50 lakh missing.

Satheesh Balan, DIG STF, said, “We are not trying to save anyone. STF arrested the two accused doctors, and the disclosure statements of one mentioned the name of a senior police officer. It is an admission in police custody, which is not admissible in the court of law. We are collecting corroborative evidence to verify the claims and allegations. A notice was served to Dheeraj Setia.

He was not available at the time. Another notice has been issued and he will join the investigation in the coming days. We are acting as per law. One accused, who is a Delhi Police official and who had close links with gangster Lagarpuria, got bail from the court. We will soon move an application for cancellation of his bail.”

An IPS officer, Setia is currently posted as Commandant, 3rd Battalion of IRB, Sunaria, Rohtak.

A senior officer of the STF said: “Our investigation suggests a theft of at least Rs 14-15 crore had taken place. We have recovered Indian currency, US dollars, and gold bricks. Total value of the recovery stands at Rs 3.9 crore. As many as 11 persons have been arrested.”

In his order on December 2, Gurgaon Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh said: “From the… disclosure statement of accused Dr Suchender Kumar Nawal, it is clear he has given illegal gratification to DCP Dheeraj Setia for hushing up the matter. He (Nawal) also disclosed to have delivered huge amount in the form of gold, dollars etc… to DCP for said purpose. From perusal of police file, I have not found any concrete step taken for taking the investigation to its logical conclusion on the basis of disclosures made by accused Dr Nawal. As such, the investigating agency has failed to perform its statutory duty with utmost care, especially when involvement of a senior police officer has come on record.”

Not satisfied with the probe, the court also decided to monitor the investigation. It said: “… delay in proceeding further against police officer on the basis of disclosure statement of Dr Nawal is nothing but to give time to said police officer to destroy evidence… As such, investigating agency is not conducting probe in proper way. For that purpose, this court, in exercise of its power… is hereby opting for monitoring investigation to ensure that search for truth is not muddied by police lapses whether innocent or blameworthy.”

The provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, were invoked in the case on the basis of Dr Nawal’s supplementary disclosure statement, dated November 13.

IGP/IRB, Bhondsi, Hanif Qureshi told The Indian Express: “Setia has taken charge at the commandant headquarters in Rohtak. I don’t have his contact details.”

Setia’s reader Sunder Pal said: “The officer (Setia) is on leave till December 7. Currently, he is not using an official phone number.”