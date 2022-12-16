Gurgaon multi-crore heist: What police probe has found so far

The Haryana STF said a total of 19 accused have been arrested in the multi-crore heist case so far and a sum of Rs 5.78 crore, including gold and foreign currency, and six vehicles have been recovered.

On August 21, 2021, the theft was reported to Gurgaon Police by an employee of Alpha G Corp Management Services Private Ltd at its flat/office in Gurgaon One society, Sector 84, which it maintains. The complainant had not mentioned the stolen amount in the FIR. In a supplementary statement to the police, the complainant said Rs 50 lakh and some documents of the flats had been stolen between August 1 and 21.

According to the chargesheet filed by the STF last year, three representatives-cum-employees of the complainant company said in their statement that their company was intending to purchase property measuring 3 acres in Sector 28 Gurgaon and Rs 30 crore cash had been kept at their office for the same.

Lagarpuria’s name had come up in disclosure statements of some of his henchmen during initial arrests by police. On October 8, 2021, police arrested Delhi Police ASI Vikas Gulia, a childhood friend of the gangster, who had allegedly been tasked with collecting the money and transferring it to Lagarpuria via hawala.

In November 2021, STF got a key breakthrough, with the arrest of Dr Suchender Nawal. He was allegedly among the main conspirators and in his disclosure statement, he named then Gurgaon Police DCP Dheeraj Setia, claiming he had paid a bribe to Setia to cover up the case. Setia was later suspended and police invoked sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

Police said the plan to commit the theft started when Shyam Singh, an employee of the complainant company and an accused, informed his friend Dr Gurpartap Singh (another accused) and Dr Nawal about a ‘huge amount of cash’ kept at the office. Nawal’s driver is Lagarpuria’s uncle and both were acquainted through him. In connivance with these accused, Lagarpuria allegedly planned the heist. A few days before the incident, one of his henchmen took a flat on 19th floor of the same tower on rent. On the intervening night of August 3-4, 5-6 men from Lagarpuria’s gang arrived in a Scorpio car and carried out the theft, taking multiple trips to transport the cash.