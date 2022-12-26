Gurgaon multi-crore heist: Cops recover Rs 4.12 crore from village in Jhajjar

Days after Vikas Lagarpuria, alleged gangster and mastermind of a multi-crore heist in Gurgaon, was arrested by Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF), police said Rs 4.12 crore in cash was recovered from a village in Jhajjar.

STF officials said the total recovery in the case now stands at 9.9 crore, including gold and foreign currency. A total of 19 accused have been arrested in relation to the case, so far.

An STF officer said, “During questioning, it was found that Lagarpuria’s associates had hidden over Rs 4.12 crore in a private property near his village in Jhajjar at his behest. Based on the input, teams raided the place and recovered the cash. During questioning, he has admitted to his involvement in stealing over Rs 23 crore. Out of his share from the stolen money, he claims to have invested some in property and some on his expenses and court cases.”

Lagarpuria was detained from IGI Airport by central intelligence agencies on December 14 after he arrived from Dubai, following which a team of Haryana Police STF got his custody after coordinating with agencies. The STF had said he was arrested from the Delhi-Gurgaon border on December 15 morning.

Lagarpuria is alleged to be the mastermind and main conspirator in the heist case in which “over Rs 25-30 crore cash” is suspected to have been stolen from the office/flat of a society in Gurgaon in August 2021. Officials said he was taken on 10-day remand and will be produced in a district court Monday.