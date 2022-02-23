Gurgaon MP reviews probe into Chintels incident, calls for ‘bridging trust deficit’

Union Minister and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh Wednesday called for complete transparency in the investigation into the incident at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurgaon, adding that there was a need to bridge a ‘trust deficit’.

“The incident that took place in Chintels Paradiso society is a matter of great concern. If there is a trust deficit regarding builders in Gurgaon, then neither would builders come to Gurgaon nor people settle here from other places. Gurgaon is a fast-growing city in North India and there should not be a lack of faith at any level. Action should be taken against the violators as per law,” he said.

“We have to make a decision and we have held meetings regarding this. A meeting of RWAs was also held by the Chief Minister to discuss these concerns. This should be resolved in such a way that the trust deficit, which has come in public and media, is bridged,” he added.

The MP was speaking after chairing a meeting with Gurgaon Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and District Town Planner regarding the safety of group housing complexes in Gurgaon, where he reviewed the action taken so far in the enquiry into the incident at Chintels Paradiso society, where a large portion of the sixth floor of a flat had collapsed all the way to the first floor, killing two women, earlier this month.

On the probe into the incident, he said, “The enquiry is going on. There may be a slight delay but the best experts from IITs will be appointed to conduct the probe.”

He said to avoid such incidents in future, experts of top-ranked institutions should be placed on a government panel so that complaints regarding shoddy construction are taken up by a team of experts and structural audits could be done.

“In future, there should be a list of structural engineers on the government panel who should give certification. Now, the problem is that the structural engineer is hired by the builder. So, when the structural engineer gives a letter after being paid from the builder, then the DTP has no choice but to issue an occupation certificate as per the file period. So, some changes will have to be made,” said Singh.