Gurgaon MP inspects old civil hospital site, seeks status report for new project

Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh Tuesday expressed surprise over the long delay in construction of the new building of the civil hospital in the district, and sought a status report of the project, which has remained stuck for over five years. Singh conducted an inspection of the old structure of the hospital. He asked officials of the district administration and health department to expedite the shifting of the CT scan and MRI machines at the earliest so demolition of the existing structure can start.

“The civil hospital is a crucial facility as a large number of people are dependent on the government hospital for treatment. During Covid, people had to depend on private hospitals for healthcare, which are very expensive. I want this hospital to be one of the finest in north India,” he said.

Singh said the estimate of this project was sent for approval to Chandigarh over 18 months ago but it was still not approved. During the inspection, Singh asked the authorities to take over the additional land for the hospital from the education department at the earliest.

Singh also said that a meeting will be held in June to fix timelines for completing the project.