Mother kills daughter, attempts to die by suicide in Gurgaon; probe on

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A woman allegedly killed her two-year-old toddler in Gurgaon’s Surya Vihar on Monday before attempting to die by suicide, police said on Tuesday.
According to the police, the incident came to light when the girl’s father returned home from work on Monday evening and found the door of their rented accommodation locked from inside.
He subsequently broke the door open with the help of neighbours. He said the child, Anika, was lying “unconscious” on the bed, while his wife Neha was lying nearby and bleeding from the neck, officers said.
“Both were rushed to Civil Hospital at Sector 10, where doctors declared the child dead. Neha was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition,” an officer said Tuesday.
A case was registered against Neha at Sector 9A police station for murder.
“The husband, who works at a private company in Gurgaon, told officers that the couple had been fighting of late and it is possible that she might have killed the child in a fit of anger,” said ASI Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurgaon police.
“The woman is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. She will be arrested once she is discharged and medically fit, police said. Further investigation is under way,” the spokesperson added.
A police source also said that prima facie, it appeared that the daughter had been poisoned, and that the autopsy report is awaited.
The couple is from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and had gotten married five years ago, police said, adding that they had moved to Gurgaon earlier this year.
In November 2021, a 32-year-old woman had allegedly killed her three-year-old daughter before slitting her own wrist at Ganpati Nagar near Gurgaon’s Sector 10. Police had said that the woman was arrested after she was discharged from the hospital. The woman had purportedly told officers that she had killed her daughter in a “fit of rage” but later repented and decided to die by suicide.
In the FIR, her husband stated that he was at work and returned around midnight. “Nobody answered the door. I managed to open the gate which was bolted from inside. When I entered, I saw my wife had slit her own wrist and was lying on the floor in a pool of blood. On the bed was my three-year-old daughter lying motionless. She was not breathing,” he had said.
According to the police, the husband said in his statement that his wife had anger issues.
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