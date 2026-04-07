Mother kills daughter, attempts to die by suicide in Gurgaon; probe on

According to the police, the incident came to light when the girl’s father returned home from work on Monday evening and found the door of their rented accommodation locked from inside. (Source: File/ Representational)

A woman allegedly killed her two-year-old toddler in Gurgaon’s Surya Vihar on Monday before attempting to die by suicide, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident came to light when the girl’s father returned home from work on Monday evening and found the door of their rented accommodation locked from inside.

He subsequently broke the door open with the help of neighbours. He said the child, Anika, was lying “unconscious” on the bed, while his wife Neha was lying nearby and bleeding from the neck, officers said.

“Both were rushed to Civil Hospital at Sector 10, where doctors declared the child dead. Neha was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition,” an officer said Tuesday.