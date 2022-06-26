scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Gurgaon: Mother, daughter die after fire breaks out in cattle shed

Police said the incident took place around 5.30 pm Saturday when a short-circuit occurred in the cattle shed due to which fire broke out.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
June 26, 2022 8:07:52 pm
Gurgaon, firePolice said Himanshi was in the cattle shed and her mother rushed out to help her but both were caught in the flames.(File)

A woman and her daughter died after a fire allegedly broke out in a cattle shed in their house in Amanpura colony, Gurgaon village, in the Sector 5 area, said police.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Himanshi (19) and her mother Sunita (52). Himanshi had recently passed class 12 while her mother was a homemaker. Her father was at work at the time of the incident, said police

Police said the incident took place around 5.30 pm Saturday when a short-circuit occurred due to which fire broke out.

Police said Himanshi was in the cattle shed and her mother rushed out to help her but both were caught in the flames.

Ranbir Singh, Himanshi’s paternal uncle, who lives in the neighbourhood, said he had gone to his brother’s house when he noticed the fire.

“With the help of neighbours and passersby, we tried putting out the fire. Himanshi and Sunita were inside the shed and suffered burn injuries. A fire brigade, ambulance and police arrived and with their help, both were rushed to a hospital. The fire was caused by a short-circuit,” said Singh.

Singh added that the victims had returned from Gujarat two days ago.

Police said the fire was controlled and the victims were taken to separate hospitals.

A police officer said, “Himanshi was charred to death. She was taken to a civil hospital in Gurgaon, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her mother had suffered burn injuries on her face and upper body. She was rushed to two private hospitals in Gurgaon and then referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she died during treatment on Sunday morning.”

Police said the family has not filed any complaint, and they have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC. The bodies were handed over to the family after the postmortem, said police.

