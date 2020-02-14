Gurgaon: ‘Most wanted’ criminal arrested nine years after jumping parole

Although police had been trying to track him down ever since, they said they received “some important input” about Ramesh in the last few days, following which a team was formed to nab him. (Representational Image) Although police had been trying to track him down ever since, they said they received “some important input” about Ramesh in the last few days, following which a team was formed to nab him. (Representational Image)

A ‘most wanted’ criminal, who had jumped parole 9 years ago, while serving a life sentence for two murders in Haryana, was arrested by Faridabad Police from the Gujarat border Thursday, with officials saying he had been residing there with a widowed woman since his escape.

According to police, a reward of Rs 50,000 had also been announced for the arrest of the accused, Ramesh, alias Pappan.

He had been convicted in two murder cases. While one took place in Gurgaon, the other happened in Faridabad. In the latter, police said, Ramesh, along with a friend, Rajendra, alias Pateela, had murdered a man who hailed from Uttar Pradesh in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh area, by strangling him to death, following a “normal argument” in 2002. An FIR had been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case.

In the case in Gurgaon, in 2003, he, along with the same friend, had murdered a Gurgaon resident by shooting him following an argument over money. An FIR had been registered under the same IPC sections at the Gurgaon City police station.

“The accused had been convicted in both these cases and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, after serving 8 years in prison, he had escaped while he was out on parole for 28 days in 2011,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

Although police had been trying to track him down ever since, they said they received “some important input” about Ramesh in the last few days, following which a team was formed to nab him.

“The team had adopted disguises and had been conducting recees in Gujarat for several days, and in the end managed to succeed in capturing the accused from a border area,” said the PRO.

“During questioning, it has emerged that, while he was absconding, the accused had eloped with a widowed woman from Palwal. An FIR has been registered against him regarding this at the Palwal city police station as well. The two had been residing at the Gujarat border for the last 9 years,” he said.

The accused, who had been arrested on Thursday, was produced in court today and has sent to prison.

