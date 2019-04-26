Gurgaon: Months on, four arrested for murder of trader’s wife

Over four months after a trader’s wife was shot dead on her way to the dairy, police have arrested her daughter-in-law’s brother, along with three others, for the crime. Police suspect the victim’s daughter-in-law hatched the plot. She is absconding.

The incident took place on January 12 when the woman was shot at while on her way to the dairy in Ballabhgarh, said police. She succumbed to injuries on January 15. A case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder), said police.

“The daughter-in-law suspected that the woman would put all her property in her daughter’s name, and hence, harboured a grudge against her. She gave Rs 50,000 to her brother and three other accused to buy pistols and cartridges which were used in the crime,” said Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar.

He added that one of the accused also made a call to the family demanding Rs 50 lakh, and threatened them of dire consequences if they did not pay up. “The accused were produced in court today,” added Kumar.