Missing woman’s body found in septic tank, 3 held

Five days after a 25-year-old woman from Faridabad was reported missing by her parents, police Monday retrieved her body from a septic tank in Delhi and arrested three persons for her murder.

Police said the accused, Ambika Bhagat, Madhu Tiwari and her son Manish, were apprehended at the NHPC Chowk Metro station on Monday.

The victim, Anamika Kumar, was reported missing on March 6. Her husband claimed she left home at 12 pm for work. She worked at a finance company.

“The accused became acquainted with the woman through a property dealer, with whom she used to work earlier. She had booked three plots for them four years ago, and they had deposited Rs 14-15 lakh… with her for the land,” said Sub-Inspector Narendra Sharma.

“They asked her to get the registry done, but she kept avoiding the task. So they hatched a plan to kill her,” he said.