Gurgaon: ‘Minor girl molested by sweeper at school toilet’

A sweeper at a private school in Gurgaon was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting a three-year-old girl who studies at the institution, police said, adding that they suspect the incident took place on Monday.

According to police, the accused hails from Kanpur and was living on rent in Gurgaon. “He is married and has two children. He had been working at the school for six to seven years,” said Inspector Mukesh Kumar, SHO of a local police station.

“When the child’s mother went to pick her up from school on Monday, she pointed to the accused and said he was a bad man. She repeated the statement on Tuesday and her parents started prodding, but it was only on Wednesday that they were able to understand what she wanted to say,” the SHO said.

Police said the child’s parents went to the school on Thursday morning and reported the matter to the teachers. “The parents called up the police control room from the school. They were already there when we reached… We still have to get complete clarity because the child is too young to be able to give all details. So far, it seems that the incident took place in a bathroom of the school on Monday,” said the SHO.

“We have registered a case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, and the accused has been arrested. He will be produced in court on Friday. Further investigation is on,” he said.