Gurgaon: Girl found dead, cops suspect rape

The body of an eight-year-old girl, who went missing from her home in Nuh Thursday evening, was found on a nearby hilltop Friday morning, with police suspecting she was raped and then beaten to death with a stone.

Police said the child lived with her parents, both cattle rearers, in Nuh, and had taken the family’s goats to a hill near their home for grazing Thursday morning.

“She had gone with a group of other children to take the animals for grazing. It seems at some point, she got separated from the group,” said Sangeeta Kalia, Superintendent of Police, Nuh. When the girl did not return home until 6 pm, her parents searched for her in the area and later approached police.

Police said the girl’s body was found 12 hours later on the hill where she had taken the animals for grazing. The area where she was found was deserted and difficult to access, with no concrete road leading to it.

“The body was found on the ground without clothes. A medical board has been set up at Nalhar Medical College for the post-mortem. We suspect she has been raped, but the facts will become clear only after the post-mortem is done,” said the SP. An FIR has been registered under IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “The accused is yet to be identified,” said Kalia.

