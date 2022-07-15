Gurgaon: Minor apprehended for ‘murdering’ former schoolmate over enmity

A Class 12 student, aged 17, was allegedly found murdered in Gurgaon on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday. Officers have apprehended a minor friend of the victim in connection with the crime.

According to the police, the victim had gone to meet his friend on Tuesday before he went missing. In his complaint to the police, the victim’s uncle said, “My son said that he (the victim) went out to meet a friend earlier in the day. I tried contacting him on his phone, but it was switched off. After waiting for some time, I contacted his friend and later went to his house in the village, but he tried to mislead us and said that he had dropped my nephew near the chaupal.”

Some villagers informed the family that they had seen the victim and his friend travelling on a motorcycle on Wednesday, the police said. After searching the area, the youth’s body was found in an abandoned house on a field near the highway.

A police officer said, “Prima facie, the probe suggests that the victim was killed by his friend over an old enmity. The victim had injuries on his head, suggesting that he was beaten up with stones. One juvenile has been apprehended. They studied in the same school years ago and were friends. We are investigating if more people were involved in the crime.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at a police station in Gurgaon.