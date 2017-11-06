Hardlook: Putting Gurgaon on track

The DMRC’s Yellow Line extends to only a few parts of Gurgaon, with five stations — Guru Dronacharya, Sikanderpur, MG Road, IFFCO Chowk, and Huda City Centre (HCC) — falling within the city. The DMRC’s Yellow Line extends to only a few parts of Gurgaon, with five stations — Guru Dronacharya, Sikanderpur, MG Road, IFFCO Chowk, and Huda City Centre (HCC) — falling within the city.

A corporate hub and home to over 15 lakh people, Gurgaon has always had to grapple with a weak transport system, frequently leading to traffic snarls and forcing people to rely on private vehicles, cabs or autorickshaws. The impact was felt most strongly in July last year, after heavy rainfall and waterlogging across the city led to thousands of commuters being stranded in massive traffic snarls for several hours.

More than a year later, the submission of a feasibility report by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) — recommending two options for a Metro line that will connect Old Gurgaon to other parts of the city — has finally given Gurgaon dwellers hope that a concrete plan to solve their commuting woes may soon see the light of day.

It was in the 1970s that Gurgaon first started to draw the attention of manufacturers and corporates as a potential hub for their factories and offices. Maruti Suzuki India Limited was the first company to establish a manufacturing plant in the district. In 1997, General Electric became the first American company to set up a unit in the city, with several other multinationals following suit.

Today, the city covers an area of 738.80 sqkm, and is used by numerous MNCs as well as newer startups. It is estimated to have around 1,100 residential high rises, and is also home to 250 of the Fortune 500 companies. But the phenomenal growth story has always been undermined by the lack of a robust public transport system, which the government and administration have not managed to develop alongside the proliferation of the city and the rise in its population.

The DMRC’s Yellow Line extends to only a few parts of Gurgaon, with five stations — Guru Dronacharya, Sikanderpur, MG Road, IFFCO Chowk, and Huda City Centre (HCC) — falling within the city. The Rapid Metro proves useful only for those who live and work in one section of Gurgaon — the area that falls between Cyber City and Golf Course Road. Buses in the city are few and far between.

As a result, the older parts of Gurgaon — such as sectors 3, 4, 5 and 6, which are centres for wholesale markets — continue to be relatively cut off from the rest of the city. Acknowledging the problem, the HMRTC, on January 20 last year, appointed the DMRC as a consultant to conduct a “feasibility study of Metro connectivity to old Gurgaon”. The DMRC then carried out a “ground and paper study” to ascertain suitable routes, and informed the HMRTC about it on May 11, 2016.

After deliberations, the HMRTC shortlisted two routes. On August 8, 2016, it requested the DMRC to conduct a detailed study to determine their feasibility. The final feasibility report was submitted to the HMRTC last month, following which the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was tasked with getting in touch with residents and inviting feedback.

“Public consultations were completed on November 3. It will take a few weeks to collate the data and feedback. This will then be forwarded to the HMRTC, which will take a final decision,” V Umashankar, additional CEO of GMDA, said.

Road safety and traffic experts, however, are sceptical about the impact a new Metro line will have on road congestion. Dr Rohit Baluja, president of the Institute of Road Traffic Education, said: “The problem with Gurgaon is that while it developed commercially and industrially, there was no simultaneous development of a strong transport system… Every new station will create more commerce, buildings and people. This will lead to new transportation needs, and the Metro may fall short… For traffic issues to be resolved in the long run, bus transport should also be developed.”

In its report, the DMRC recommended that the two routes — of which one will eventually be chosen — be planned as an extension of the existing Yellow Line. The last station on the line, HUDA City Centre, falls in Gurgaon. As a result, both recommended routes begin from the Metro station, but end in different areas. The shorter one runs across the city — via Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and New Colony Mor — to culminate at the Gurgaon railway station in Old Gurgaon. The other encircles the city, travelling via Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and the Sector 4 and 5 junction, to culminate at Dwarka Sector 21 — where it further connects to the DMRC’s Blue Line as well as the Airport Express Line.

According to the feasibility report, the shorter route, which will have an alignment length of 12 km, will consist of 10 stations — HUDA City Centre, Sector 45, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 32 (Subhash Chowk), Rajiv Chowk, Roshanpura, HUDA Road, Sector 4 & 5, and Gurgaon railway station.

The longer route, meanwhile, will have an alignment length of approximately 27 km and will consist of 23 stations — HUDA City Centre, Sector 45, Sector 46, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Berhampur, Hero Honda Crossing, Udyog Vihar 6, Sector 37 (Pataudi Road), Sector 10 (Basai Road), Sector 9 (Dhankot railway station), Sector 7, HUDA Road, Sector 4 and 5, Ashok Vihar, Palam Vihar, Palam Vihar Sector 1, Palam Vihar Sector 23, Sector 111, Bijwasan Border, Bijwasan railway station, Barthal and Dwarka Sector 21.

The alignments, as well as station names and locations, are tentative. “Stations are placed strategically near important locations and intersections, to serve major passenger destinations and to enable convenient integration with other modes of transport,” the report states.

While the overall capital cost of the shorter route — estimated at the July 2016 price level — is Rs 2,296 crore, that of the longer one is Rs 4,591 crore. Both estimates, however, are exclusive of taxes and duties which, the report states, add up to Rs 455 crore for the shorter route and Rs 907 crore for the longer one.

The construction of the longer route, however, is likely to be more complicated, with areas required for it falling under the jurisdiction of both Haryana and Delhi. “The longer route from HCC to Dwarka Sector 21 will come under the jurisdiction/territory of Haryana and Delhi. Land issues and other modalities for operation and maintenance, etc to be resolved by government of Haryana and government of NCR of Delhi before taking up the project in hand,” states the report.

Vacant land near Dhankot railway station has been suggested as a site for construction of a maintenance depot.

The report also recommends creation of a changeover station, at a distance of around 1 km from HUDA City Centre. It also recommends integration of the Dwarka Sector 21 station with an elevated station, since the recommended routes will be on standard gauge lines while the existing routes, on which HUDA City Centre and Dwarka Sector 21 fall, are on broad gauge lines.

While standard gauge lines have a distance of 56.5 inches between the rails of the track, in the case of broad gauge lines, the distance is more. Alternatively, for the longer route, the report suggests the creation of a changeover station at the Bijwasan border station, for which an underground route, measuring 4.38 km, can be considered.

The DMRC, in its report, also emphasised that new Metro lines will become increasingly important over the years.

For the shorter route, for example, the report predicts that in 2021, footfall will be around 0.86 lakh, with maximum passengers boarding from Subhash Chowk. By 2031, however, the report predicts that the footfall will increase to 1.85 lakh. Similarly, for the longer route, the report predicts that in 2021, total boarding will be 2.87 lakh but in 2031, this figure will rise to 4.76 lakh. To further increase boarding, the report recommends “developing land use attraction zones”, which can help boost ridership by 20-25%.

A traffic volume count survey conducted by DMRC as part of the process confirmed claims by residents that roads are clogged by vehicles because of dearth of proper public transport. The 16-hour count survey, carried out between 6 am and 10 pm, was conducted at 12 locations in the city to “understand the nature of traffic flow”.

The survey revealed that private vehicles had a 40% share in traffic flow, while two-wheelers had a 35% share. Autos and e-rickshaws accounted for 17.22% and 1.28% of the traffic flow, respectively. Buses, meanwhile, only constituted 2.48% of the traffic flow.

In such a situation, the report states that “the supply of planned and integrated mass transport is the only way to relieve traffic congestion and reduce delay on major corridors”. Assessments by the DMRC indicated that there were two options suitable for this purpose — Mono Rail and Light Capacity Metro.

The Mono Rail, however, was not considered since “this technology is not a tested one”. “The operation and maintenance cost is much higher than Light Metro. Even in other countries, the Mono Rail is being adopted only for small lengths and as a feeder to Metro,” the report states. The Light Metro, instead, was recommended by DMRC as a “stable, reliable technology”, which suits the “accessibility” and “mobility” needs of the people of Gurgaon.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App