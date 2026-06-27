Sex-determination racket busted in NCR, doctor among two held in decoy operation

In yet another crackdown on cross-border illegal prenatal sex-determination syndicates, a joint team of the Gurgaon and Meerut health departments busted a racket operating out of the Care Diagnostic Center on Tehsil Road in Sardhana’s Meerut with the police arresting a broker and a doctor in a decoy operation, officials said on Saturday.
The operation, which took place on Thursday, marks another high-profile interstate raid led by Gurgaon’s Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) nodal cell, led by Dr Devender Singh Solanki.
According to the complaint, the case came to light after the Gurgaon Civil Surgeon, Dr Lokveer Singh, received intelligence that a broker named Nadeem was ferrying pregnant women to Meerut for illicit sex-determination tests. Nadeem allegedly charged between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per test and facilitated illegal abortions if a female foetus was detected, an official said.
Authorised by the District Appropriate Authority, Dr Solanki and Medical Officer Dr Harish Kumar laid a trap, enlisting a pregnant woman from Faridabad to act as a decoy. The Gurgaon team coordinated with Meerut authorities to carry out the operation on Thursday.
The decoy met Nadeem at the diagnostic centre and negotiated a fee of Rs 15,000. After accepting the marked currency, Nadeem allegedly bypassed all legally mandated paperwork and took the woman to an ultrasound room, officials said. Inside, a doctor identified as Dr Krishan Kabir conducted the scan using an unregistered machine and declared the foetus to be male, they added.
Upon receiving a signal from the decoy, the joint team raided the facility, recovering Rs 14,500 of the marked currency hidden beneath a sheet on the examination table. According to officials, Nadeem admitted to paying Rs 500 to a doctor at RN Hospital for a fraudulent referral slip.
Verification revealed that Dr Kabir possessed only an MBBS degree and lacked the qualifications to perform diagnostic ultrasounds. Further, the centre’s management had formally notified the Meerut Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on June 5, and that the facility was completely shut down. Neither the doctor nor the ultrasound machine was registered under the PCPNDT Act, 1994, officials said. The PCPNDT Act was designed to prohibit prenatal sex determination and prevent female foeticide.
However, the enforcement action faced severe disruption during the handover of suspects to local police. An individual identified as Chandrashekhar Singh arrived with a group of supporters, obstructed the official duties of the health team, and successfully fled with one of the primary suspects, Yogesh, who claimed to be the owner of the facility. Owing to this interference, both Yogesh and Chandrashekhar remain at large, an official said.
The team, however, were successful in detaining and handing over the broker, Nadeem, and the operating doctor, Kabir, to the Sardhana Police who arrested them, an official said.
Subsequently, an FIR was registered on Thursday evening at the Sardhana police station invoking criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging their duties, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, cheating by personation, officers said. Additionally, the accused face charges under various sections of the PCPNDT Act and Section 34(2) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, which penalises unauthorised medical practice.
Further, the registered medical practitioner of the centre, Dr Shaila Rahman, and another associate, Dr M Chandra, have also been named as accused in the FIR, officers said.
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This came in the wake of Gurgaon health department spearheading similar such crackdowns, including decoy operations across Faridabad, Bijnor, and Greater Noida, targeting networks that transport pregnant women from Haryana to illegal clinics in Uttar Pradesh to evade the former’s strict monitoring.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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