Sex-determination racket busted in NCR, doctor among two held in decoy operation

The team were successful in detaining and handing over the broker. (File Photo)

In yet another crackdown on cross-border illegal prenatal sex-determination syndicates, a joint team of the Gurgaon and Meerut health departments busted a racket operating out of the Care Diagnostic Center on Tehsil Road in Sardhana’s Meerut with the police arresting a broker and a doctor in a decoy operation, officials said on Saturday.

The operation, which took place on Thursday, marks another high-profile interstate raid led by Gurgaon’s Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) nodal cell, led by Dr Devender Singh Solanki.

According to the complaint, the case came to light after the Gurgaon Civil Surgeon, Dr Lokveer Singh, received intelligence that a broker named Nadeem was ferrying pregnant women to Meerut for illicit sex-determination tests. Nadeem allegedly charged between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per test and facilitated illegal abortions if a female foetus was detected, an official said.