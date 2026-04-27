Gurgaon initiates Rs 609-crore tender process for waste collection, to deploy fleet of 831 vehicles

This move seeks to end nearly two years of civic distress following the termination of previous waste management contracts. (Express File Photo)

In a bid to overhaul the city’s waste management infrastructure, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated a Rs 609-crore tender process to deploy 831 vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection, with a pre-bid meeting for prospective agencies scheduled for April 29.

The civic body has divided the city into two clusters for the purpose, issuing separate tenders for each to ensure a permanent and streamlined arrangement.

According to the MCG, the comprehensive plan involves a fleet comprising 653 light commercial vehicles and 178 e-rickshaws. The total tender has been issued at a cost of around Rs 609 crore, with the agencies to work for a five-year period.