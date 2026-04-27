Gurgaon initiates Rs 609-crore tender process for waste collection, to deploy fleet of 831 vehicles

In a bid to overhaul the city’s waste management infrastructure, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated a Rs 609-crore tender process to deploy 831 vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection, with a pre-bid meeting for prospective agencies scheduled for April 29.
The civic body has divided the city into two clusters for the purpose, issuing separate tenders for each to ensure a permanent and streamlined arrangement.
According to the MCG, the comprehensive plan involves a fleet comprising 653 light commercial vehicles and 178 e-rickshaws. The total tender has been issued at a cost of around Rs 609 crore, with the agencies to work for a five-year period.
“The tender was officially published on April 22. Following the upcoming April 29 pre-bid meeting, the final deadline for bid submissions is set for May 13, and the bids will be open in the afternoon on the same day, the spokesperson added.
Mayor Rajrani Malhotra stated that the plan is a significant step toward strengthening the city’s sanitation system. “Work is being done at a rapid pace to implement a permanent solution and a better waste management system. This will not only ensure regular lifting of garbage, but also provide relief from irregular dumping,” Malhotra said.
Appealing to citizens to hand over their waste at designated times, the Mayor said that the MCG’s priority is to execute the entire waste management process scientifically and transparently to maintain long-term cleanliness in the city.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More