Cool roofs, better warning system: Inside Gurgaon’s Rs 5-crore plan to tackle urban heat

Backed by a central grant, the civic body is launching a 15-month climate adaptation blueprint to protect vulnerable neighborhoods from rising temperatures through targeted green tech and nature-based cooling.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
5 min readGurgaonJun 11, 2026 10:24 PM IST
Pre-monsoon mock drills taking place at an underpass near MG Road Metro Station in Gurgaon. (Special Arrangement)Pre-monsoon mock drills taking place at an underpass near MG Road Metro Station in Gurgaon. (Special Arrangement)
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Installation of cool and green roofs in residential and public buildings; setting up more hydration points and public toilets; exploring revival of traditional water bodies and upgradation of weather monitoring systems — these are among the highlights of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) Rs 5-crore plan that aims to tackle urban heat in Gurgaon, said officials.

The civic body on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to mitigate the growing impact of extreme heat and the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect, which refers to significantly higher temperatures in cities as compared to nearby rural areas.

Gurgaon is among 12 cities selected for a pilot project – ‘Heat Resilient Cities’ — under the Centre’s AMRUT 2.0 reforms, with each of them backed by a Rs 5 crore grant from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). To be implemented over a 15-month period, the primary objective of the project is to enable cities to become heat-resilient, climate-responsive, and inclusive through evidence-based planning and direct, on-ground interventions, officials said.

The memorandum outlines specific “Climate Adaptation Measures” that the MCG must undertake.

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MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the initiative will play an important role in making the city more capable of dealing with the effects of climate change, as well as improving the standard of living for citizens. “Through scientific data, modern technology, innovation, and public participation, the path to reducing the impact of heat in the city and promoting sustainable development will be paved. This project is an important initiative towards preparing Gurgaon for future climate challenges,” he said.

Under the prescribed framework, the Rs 5-crore grant will fund the installation of cool roofs and green roofs, hydration points and public toilets, and shaded public areas. The civic body is also expected to implement “Nature based Solutions,” which include reviving traditional waterbody systems and heritage campuses to naturally cool neighbourhoods.

Moreover, “Climate Mitigation Measures”, such as mapping and reducing energy demand, reducing pollution hotspots, and optimising mobility density at heat hotspots will be explored under the framework.

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Public safety protocols are also expected to see an upgrade as the framework mandates setting up monitoring stations for better weather forecasts and the issuance of public warnings, alerts, and health advisories. To handle emergencies, the plan calls for maintaining a robust healthcare system and exploring parametric insurance for vulnerable communities.

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Before initiating these projects, the MCG is required to conduct a city-level baseline assessment of heat stress. This involves undertaking a UHI assessment and mapping spatial heat hotspots against vulnerability layers. The focus will be on identifying socio-economically vulnerable populations who face the highest risk of heat stress.

The civic body, as per the framework, must follow a structured, six-step process. This begins with collaborating with city-state stakeholders, including NGOs, civil society organisations, researchers, and local communities.

The MCG will then identify two to three short, medium, or long-term interventions and establish an impact assessment framework to measure data before and after the intervention is applied in chosen wards or sectors.

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Funds will be released to the civic body in milestone-based tranches, contingent upon the submission of an intervention plan and budget to the NIUA, followed by MoHUA’s approval.

Administratively, the MCG is responsible for identifying, planning, and executing the interventions. The civic body must nominate a nodal officer to ensure inter-departmental coordination and facilitate convergence with existing schemes. The NIUA will act as the overall in-charge of the pilot project, anchoring the UHI assessments, providing capacity building, and managing reporting to MoHUA.

Beyond the immediate 15-month pilot, the ultimate deliverable is a long-term “City Heat Resilience Framework and Plan”. According to the project annexure, this long-term strategy aims at “Reimagining Heat Resilient City Systems” through the lens of “Equity & Justice”.

This entails formally addressing the working conditions and entitlements for labourers operating under heat stress. Citing the plan, officials said the city’s future urban planning must integrate infrastructure retrofitting for long-term heat risk mitigation, and guarantee social security and health coverage entitlements for populations heavily exposed to extreme temperatures.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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