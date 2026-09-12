Construction & demolition waste charges slashed by 85% amid garbage pile-up in Gurgaon, sanitation strike ends

The Gurgaon unit of Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh told The Indian Express that garbage heaps across the city would be cleared within three days. (Express Photo)

In a bid to curb illegal dumping of garbage across vacant plots, green belts and roadsides, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) slashed the processing and lifting charge for non-bulk construction and demolition (C&D) waste by over 85% during a General House meeting on Friday.

The meeting came on the day the 37-day statewide strike by municipal sanitation workers was called off, potentially easing the garbage situation in Gurgaon.

New norms

The decision to reduce the fee for non-bulk C&D waste – generated primarily by individual homeowners and small renovation projects – from Rs 360 per tonne to Rs 50 per tonne was taken at the meeting chaired by Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration. The charge for bulk waste generators, however, will remain unchanged at Rs 360 per tonne, officials said.