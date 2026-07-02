AI to fake clean-ups, GPS to skip work: Two Gurgaon civic officials fired from jobs

An official with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was tasked with clearing a mound of garbage dumped near Gurgaon’s Kherki Daula Village following complaints from residents.

Soon, photographs of the area looking spick and span, with not a single plastic bag in sight, were uploaded to the grievance portal. Except that the area had never been cleaned. Officials said Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools were used to create a fake photo of a clean-up.

In a similar case, another official used GPS spoofing to fake his attendance.

Cracking down on technology-driven deception, the MCG on Wednesday terminated the services of the two officials, both Assistant Sanitary Inspectors.