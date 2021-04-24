Gurgaon Max Hospital SOS: ‘Only 2 hours of oxygen left’

According to the tweet, the hospital is currently treating 70 Covid patients. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/Representational)

A day after Gurgaon’s Artemis Hospital put out an SOS tweet stating they had only three hours of oxygen left for their patients, another private hospital in Gurgaon, Max Hospital, has put out a similar message on the social media platform today, stating it has less than two hours of oxygen supply left and appealed for help.

According to the tweet, the hospital is currently treating 70 Covid patients.

“SOS-Less than 2 hour’s Oxygen supplies at Max Hospital Gurugram and attached Dedicated Covid Centre. Over 70 covid pts admitted across. Supplies expected at 10 am diverted…need urgent help,” states the tweet from the Max Healthcare account.

Several senior officials of the state and country have also been tagged in the message, namely the Officer of the Chief Minister of Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, the official handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Office of the Prime Minister of India, and Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal.

Until noon, the hospital was still awaiting oxygen supply.

Artemis Hospital in Gurgaon had faced a similar problem on Friday, when oxygen supply ran out during the day,, leaving the staff and officials at the hospital scrambling to make temporary arrangements to ensure the 140 Covid patients, with 50 in the ICU, were able to get the required supply.

The hospital could finally arrange oor Oxygen from a steel plant in Kashipur, arranging separately for a cylinder to transport the same. The vehicle arrived at the establishment late Friday night.