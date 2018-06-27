Gurgaon: Max faces negligence charge

Twelve hours after a 52-year-old woman from Jharkhand, who was admitted to Gurgaon’s Max Hospital, died in its intensive care unit, her family has submitted a complaint to Gurgaon police alleging negligence on part of the hospital, police said.

Relatives of Neelam Karna, who was admitted for a heart surgery, alleged negligence as well as overcharging by the hospital. They also said people wore shoes inside the ICU. Max Hospital denied the claims and said she died of “multiple organ failure”.

