Gurgaon: Massive fire at Manesar slums, one dead

A woman died while another person was seriously injured after a massive fire broke out at a slum cluster and gutted many shanties near the Kankrola village in Sector 6, IMT Manesar, in Gurgaon Monday night.

Fire department officials said that at least 25 fire tenders, including some from neighbouring districts, were pressed into service and that firefighting and rescue operations are still on.

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), fire department, said: “A fire was reported around 10.30 pm at shanties in the IMT Manesar area. Due to strong winds and dust storms, the fire quickly spread to an area of over 4-5 kilometres. All the fire tenders from Gurgaon and some from Nuh, Bahadurgarh and Rewari have been pressed into service to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

Officials said the deceased woman’s body has been recovered and a search operation is on. “One woman’s body has been recovered. Another person suffered burn injuries and has been rushed to a hospital. Search and rescue operations are continuing. The fire is yet to be completely controlled,” an official said.