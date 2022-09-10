Gurgaon: Mason falls to death from 19th floor at construction site after lift cable snaps

A 38-year-old mason died after allegedly falling off the 19th floor of an under-construction building in Gurgaon’s Sector 65 Wednesday, when the cable of a lift he was repairing snapped, said police.

Police identified the victim as Manoj Shah from Bihar’s West Champaran district. According to police, the incident took place around 5.30 pm when the victim was repairing a lift in one of the under-construction towers.

In the police complaint, the victim’s brother-in-law, Shivbalak Kumar, who also works as a labourer at the same site, alleged, “Manoj was a mason (raj mistry). Around 5.30 pm, when he was repairing a lift on the 19th floor, a cable snapped and he fell from the tower. He died due to negligence of the contractor and builder as they had not provided him with any safety equipment… no safety belt, helmet or shoes.”

A police officer said, “The victim was rushed to civil hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. On the complaint of the victim’s brother-in-law, a case has been registered against the contractor and the developer of the project. No arrests have been made so far.”

Police said the victim had been staying at a labour camp near the construction site.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 304-A (death by negligence) and 34 (common intention).

On August 2, four labourers had died while another was seriously injured after they had fallen off the 17th floor of a residential project while completing construction work in Gurgaon’s Sector 77.