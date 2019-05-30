Gurgaon man’s ‘assault’: Footage shows accused leaving, police follow trail

Four days after a 25-year-old man complained to the Gurgaon Police that he was beaten up while returning home from a mosque, Gurgaon Police managed to trace a part of the route taken by the accused after the incident by looking at footage from CCTVs in the neighbourhood.

“He can be seen walking through different lanes; we have been able to trace his route up to a point. We are questioning people in the areas to trace him. We hope to crack the case and nab him soon,” said Sumer Singh, DCP (West), who is part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the crime.

Police also released a grab from the footage. “Footage from around 500 cameras was seen to identify the accused. In one of these, his face is somewhat clearly visible… we appeal to people to inform police if they have any information about him,” said PRO Subhash Boken.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm on Saturday when Mohammad Barkat Aalam was walking to his rented accommodation in Jacobpura after reading namaz. In his complaint to police, he alleged six people — four on a bike and two on foot — stopped him and one of the men demanded that he remove his skull cap because it was “not allowed” in the area. Aalam alleged that when he resisted, the accused threw the cap off his head.

Speaking to the press, he had alleged that the accused demanded he chant slogans of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, and hit him with a stick when he refused. Police, however, said Aalam did not mention this in his complaint.

A Haryana Police spokesperson Wednesday said CCTV footage did not “fully” support allegations levelled by Aalam. He also “clarified” that “there was no deliberate attempt to disrupt communal harmony”.

On Tuesday, Gurgaon Commissioner of Police Muhammad Akil had said the incident appeared to be “an individual criminal incident” rather than a “deliberate” one by a group.

“On receiving the complaint, local police rushed to the spot. Footage of several cameras from the area was taken, one of which had captured the entire incident. This was examined in the Digital Investigation, Training and Analysis Centre lab. In the footage, only one accused person is seen assaulting the victim. As told by the victim, the accused was a drunkard,” said the spokesperson.

He added, “Assistance from cyber experts has been taken to analyse dump details of phone calls in the area.”