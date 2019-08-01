Gurgaon: Man who stole from five-star hotel arrested

Five months after “8 to 10 men” scaled the wall of Grand Hyatt hotel in Gurgaon and allegedly stole “50 to 60 sheets of aluminium” after threatening the security guards with pistols, police have arrested one person for the crime.

Police identified the accused as Sandeep alias Sandy, a resident of Behrampur village. The incident had occurred on the night between February 25 and 26.

“In the FIR, it has been alleged that around 1 am, around 8-10 men scaled the wall of the hotel and, brandishing pistols at security guards, and ran off with 50 to 60 pieces of aluminium that were kept on the premises,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“Two of the men had held the guards at gunpoint and demanded that they close their eyes while they committed the theft. The goods were worth around Rs 35,000,” he said.

An FIR was registered regarding the matter at the Sector 65 police station, and one of the accused was finally arrested from the Sohna Court Complex Tuesday.

“He confessed during questioning, and has revealed that his accomplices and he committed a similar crime at a private company in Sector 62 in March,” said Boken.