Gurgaon: Man threatens toll attendant with gun

Stopped at Kherki Daula toll plaza Wednesday night, a man in a car pulled out a gun, threatened the toll collector, pushed the boom barrier and drove off without paying. The toll plaza has constantly proven to be susceptible to violence.

As per the complaint submitted to Gurgaon Police by plaza manager Amit Singh, the incident took place close to 9.30 pm in lane number 19.

“A white car, travelling from Manesar towards Gurgaon (was stopped)… The driver refused to pay toll. There were two people in the car. They got out… One man had a weapon. He threatened to kill our toll worker and told us to open the boom (barrier)…,” states the complainant.

“Out of fear, I started lifting the barrier. But the man removed the boom with his hand… and both men got into the car and left,” he states.

A police officer at Kherki Daula toll plaza, where the complaint has been filed, said, “We have received a complaint. Investigation is on.”