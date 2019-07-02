Gurgaon man stabs wife, two children to death, hangs himself, leaves note behind

A 55-year-old man, his wife and their two children were found dead inside their Gurgaon home early Monday morning, with the man hanging from a ceiling fan and the others lying in a pool of blood inside one of the bedrooms. Police suspect the man, Prakash Singh, killed his family before hanging himself. The family had four dogs, who were found sitting near the bodies.

Singh was a scientist at a pharmaceutical company, while his wife, Sonu (49), ran four schools in Haryana, including a playschool in Gurgaon. They had both completed their PhD in Chemistry from Banaras Hindu University. Their children Aditi and Aditya, aged 21 and 12, were studying.

Singh had not been going to work for the past month, and police are trying to determine if this was because he had resigned or was laid off. He was supposed to begin work at another company in Hyderabad from July 15, said police.

In a purported suicide note found inside his pocket, dated July 1, 2019, Singh stated, “I am completely failed. Taking my family along with me. I am completely responsible for this. No one else.”

Sulochana Gajraj, DCP (East), said, “When his body was checked, a note was found, in which he wrote that he was not able to look after the family. We are conducting investigations and collecting evidence.”

The matter came to light around 8 am Monday, shortly after the family’s domestic help went to their home in Uppal Southend in Sector 49 to work. When she rang the doorbell but received no response, she approached a neighbour, R K Mathur, for help.

“I called up Prakash and his wife, but their phones were switched off. I eventually went to their house and started knocking on the windows and doors. When nobody responded, I called the RWA office bearers, who alerted police,” said Mathur.

“The family had been living here for the last 10 years after purchasing this house. I had bumped into Prakash just two days ago, he seemed perfectly normal,” he said.

Police said they were alerted at 8.30 am and after they reached the spot, the RWA provided a plumber to them, with whose help the door of the house was broken down.

On entering, police saw Singh’s body hanging from the fan by a nylon rope. The bodies of his wife and children were found in the bedroom. All three had injuries on their heads, said police, adding that a sickle and a hammer had been retrieved from the room.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken said, “A case of murder has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the woman’s sister, but as of now it seems Prakash killed his wife and children and then committed suicide. All doors and windows were locked, indicating there was no entry of an outsider.”

The doctors who conducted the post-mortem of the deceased confirmed that the woman and her children sustained injuries from “sharp and blunt weapons” on their heads.

“The woman had 19 injuries, her daughter 8 and her son 12. Their viscera has been preserved and sent for further examination. It does not seem as if sedatives or drugs were consumed by them. The deaths are likely to have occurred around midnight,” said Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy.