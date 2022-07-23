After gambling losses, Gurgaon man stabs himself and stages robbery at home; held

The Gurgaon police have booked a 29-year-old man for allegedly stabbing himself and concocting a false robbery story to steal cash and jewellery from his house to clear his gambling dues.

Officers said that on July 20 around 8 pm, they received information from the police control room regarding a robbery at a house in Gurgaon’s Sector 10, following which a team from Sector 10-A police station reached the spot.

The police said the complainant, who works as a market representative in a firm, said that at 7.10 pm on Wednesday he was alone at home when a man claiming to be a Wi-Fi technician arrived and sought to inspect the Wi-Fi router due to a technical fault in the area. The complainant claimed that suddenly two more accomplices barged into the house and attacked him with a knife. He further alleged that the accused then robbed cash and jewellery at gunpoint and fled. The complainant’s injury is not serious, they said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC, officers said.

Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “During the probe, police teams checked CCTV footage from the area. Some of the facts of the case and the sequence of events seemed suspicious and the complainant was questioned again. Investigation found that the complainant had concocted a fake story of robbery and inflicted the injury on himself. He said that he was involved in gambling and had lost money and amassed debts due to the gambling habit. He planned to steal cash and jewellery, amounting to several lakhs, from his uncle’s house, where he has been staying, to recoup his losses.”

The police said the victim had stolen from his house previously too. “The jewellery and cash belong to his uncle’s daughter-in-law. The stolen items have been recovered. Legal action is being taken against the person,” added Boken.