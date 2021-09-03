Gurgaon: Man shot dead outside Sheetla Mata temple

A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside Sheetla Mata Mandir in Sector 5 around 10 am on Friday. The police said the identity of the victim is yet to be established.

According to preliminary information, the victim was walking on the road outside Sheetla Mata temple when the accused persons intercepted him near a foot over bridge and allegedly fired at him. The victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound on his forehead and collapsed. He was rushed to civil hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said the police.

Two teams from Sector 5 police station reached the spot shortly after the incident was reported.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “According to some people in the area, two accused persons fled on a motorcycle.”

Pankaj Kumar, Station House Officer, Sector 5 police station, said, “We received information that a man was shot dead outside Sheetla Mata temple. The identity of the victim is yet to be established. We are checking CCTVs in the area to identify the accused.”

A case of murder will be registered after the victim’s antecedents are identified and a complaint is received, said the police.